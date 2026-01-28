Ajit Pawar’s crash rekindles fears over leaders’ air travel in Maharashtra

Crash site in Baramati whereDCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
Maharashtra was shaken on January 28, 2026, by the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crashnear Baramati, adding his name to a worrying list of state leaders linked to air and helicopter accidents in recent years.
Pawar was travelling in a chartered Learjet 45 when the aircraft crashed while attempting to land near the Baramati airstrip. All those on board were killed. A multi agency probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
The tragedy has revived memories of an earlier scare involving the state’s top leadership. On May 25, 2017, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis survived a helicopter crash landing near Latur. The state owned Sikorsky helicopter had just taken off from a helipad at Nilanga when strong winds forced the pilot to attempt an emergency landing. The chopper struck overhead wires and crashed, badly damaging the aircraft. Fadnavis and five others escaped without injury.
Only days earlier, on May 22, 2017, another helicopter used by the chief minister developed a technical problem in Maoist affected Gadchiroli, forcing him to abandon the flight and travel by road.
Safety concerns resurfaced on October 2, 2024, after a helicopter meant to ferry NCP Rajya Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare crashed soon after take off near Pune. The chopper, which had carried Tatkare the previous day, was returning to pick him up when it went down, killing two pilots and a maintenance engineer. Tatkare was not on board at the time and escaped unharmed.
In another incident on May 4, 2024, a Bell 407 helicopter that had arrived in Mahad in Raigad district to pick up Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare crashed while landing at a temporary helipad. The helicopter toppled onto its side, injuring the pilot and damaging the rotors. Andhare, who was in Mahad to campaign for party candidate and former Union minister Anant Geete, had not boarded the aircraft and was safe.
A further scare was reported on January 2, 2025, when a helicopter scheduled to fly NCP Sharad Pawar faction chief Sharad Pawar and state party president Jayant Patil failed twice to take off from a temporary helipad in Chiplun in the Konkan region. The helicopter was forced to land immediately on both attempts. No one was injured.
Media reports said the helicopter may have been overloaded after additional security personnel boarded following Pawar’s programme. The pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, and Pawar and Patil later continued their journey by other means.
While most of the incidents in Maharashtra did not claim lives, they have brought into focus on the safety of chartered aircraft used by political leaders.
