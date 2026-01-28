Ajit Pawar’s crash rekindles fears over leaders’ air travel in Maharashtra

Maharashtra was shaken on January 28, 2026, by the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati, adding his name to a worrying list of state leaders linked to air and helicopter accidents in recent years.

Pawar was travelling in a chartered Learjet 45 when the aircraft crashed while attempting to land near the Baramati airstrip. All those on board were killed. A multi agency probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

The tragedy has revived memories of an earlier scare involving the state’s top leadership. On May 25, 2017, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis survived a helicopter crash landing near Latur. The state owned Sikorsky helicopter had just taken off from a helipad at Nilanga when strong winds forced the pilot to attempt an emergency landing. The chopper struck overhead wires and crashed, badly damaging the aircraft. Fadnavis and five others escaped without injury.