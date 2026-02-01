‘Ajit Pawar was stable in Mahayuti’: Fadnavis rejects Sharad Pawar faction’s claims about NCP reunification

Amid conflicting claims over a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected assertions by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) that talks on reunification were at an advanced stage.

“If Ajit Pawar were in talks with the NCP (SP) about a merger, would he not have informed us?” Fadnavis said. “Ajit Pawar used to share everything with me. We had a one-hour-long discussion shortly before these claims began circulating.”

Fadnavis also questioned the logic of the merger claims. “Even hypothetically, if a merger were in progress, what was Ajit Pawar planning to do? Leave the government or continue in it?” he asked.