‘Ajit Pawar was stable in Mahayuti’: Fadnavis rejects Sharad Pawar faction’s claims about NCP reunification

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks came after Sharad Pawar and other senior NCP (SP) leaders said discussions on merging the two NCP factions were close to completion.

3 min readMumbaiFeb 1, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Fadnavis and Ajit PawarMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Ajit Pawar regularly shared political developments with him. (Express File Photo)
Amid conflicting claims over a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected assertions by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) that talks on reunification were at an advanced stage.

“If Ajit Pawar were in talks with the NCP (SP) about a merger, would he not have informed us?” Fadnavis said. “Ajit Pawar used to share everything with me. We had a one-hour-long discussion shortly before these claims began circulating.”

Fadnavis also questioned the logic of the merger claims. “Even hypothetically, if a merger were in progress, what was Ajit Pawar planning to do? Leave the government or continue in it?” he asked.

“From whatever we understand, Ajit Pawar was stable in the Mahayuti. Creating confusion around this is unfair.”

Fadnavis added that while the BJP was aware of several internal developments, it did not wish to politicise them. “We are aware of many things. I myself am a witness to several issues. But we do not want to do politics on this,” he said.

The remarks came after senior NCP (SP) leaders, including Sharad Pawar and former state party chief Jayant Patil, said discussions on merging the two factions had taken place and were close to completion, with suggestions that Ajit Pawar was keen on finalising the move by mid-February.

Leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, too, denied these claims. Party legislators said no formal proposal had been placed before the party. NCP MLA Sunil Shelke said no individual leader could decide on the merger or leadership. “Such decisions will be taken within the party. It may take weeks or even months,” he said. State minister Manikrao Kokate and MP Sunil Tatkare also denied that any merger date had been fixed.

The NCP (SP), however, reiterated its stand. Party state president Shashikant Shinde said it was true that Ajit Pawar had been keen on a merger and that talks had reached an advanced stage.

“We all know how Dada was. He was an emotional person. He wanted a merger with his uncle. I swear on it … I am not lying,” Shinde said. “If this was not true, why would Dada’s daughter have contested elections with us, and why would our candidates have contested on Dada’s NCP clock symbol in the recently held civic body polls?”
Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel denied reports suggesting that he was set to be appointed as the party’s national president.

“News reports claiming my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party are completely baseless and factually incorrect,” Patel said in a post on X.

Patel said any leadership decision would be taken only after consultation with senior leaders, MLAs, and office-bearers, and in line with the party’s established procedures.

Ajit Pawar, who was a deputy chief minister, died when a chartered plane carrying him crashed in Baramati on January 28.

