Ajit Pawar wants to continue at Devgiri as official residence

Taking a cue from the then Leader of Opposition – and present Deputy Chief Minister – Devendra Fadnavis who was given Sagar bungalow at Malabar Hill as his official residence by the MVA government, LoP Ajit Pawar has written to the government demanding to retain Devgiri as his official residence.
Devgiri has been Pawar’s official residence ever since he became the minister for the first time in 1999, barring the five-year span from 2014 to 2019 when it was occupied by the then finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led government.
“A Leader of Opposition gets an official residence. Since, he (Pawar) has been living in Devgiri after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister in the [then] Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he has requested that the same should continue,” said a close aide of Pawar.
Fadnavis, after becoming the LoP in 2019, had demanded Sagar to be allotted to him which was earlier reserved for ministers. “The then government decided to allot Sagar to him without any objection. We expect the same will be done in the case of Devgiri as well,” the source said. Prior to Fadnavis, the LoP was given the bungalow in the lane opposite the Mantralaya.
Meanwhile, despite having been sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde is yet to move to the CM’s official residence, Varsha, and has been working from his previous bungalow Nandanvan. Similarly, Fadnavis too has been working from Sagar.
