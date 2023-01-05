scorecardresearch
Ajit Pawar: Swarajya Rakshak is a term wider than Dharmveer

No question of apologising or resigning, says LoP on row over Sambhaji Maharaj

Pawar said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s protest against him was a way to safeguard Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leaders who have been making "disrespectful statements" against Maharashtra’s icons. (Express Photo)
Ajit Pawar: Swarajya Rakshak is a term wider than Dharmveer
Reiterating his earlier statement that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be called ‘Swarajya Rakshak’, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said there was no question of apologising or resigning as he had neither disrespected anyone nor made a controversial comment.

Pawar said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s protest against him was a way to safeguard Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leaders who have been making “disrespectful statements” against Maharashtra’s icons.

BJP workers protest against Ajit Pawar’s statement.

“Several BJP MLAs and leaders are telling me that they have been instructed by the top leadership to protest against me. Even these BJP leaders are asking me what is wrong in my statement. I termed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘Swarajya Rakshak’. It is a wider term which covers every person and even the religions in the Swarajya set up by Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj. I don’t want to limit Sambhaji Maharaj to a particular religion by calling him Dharmveer. What’s wrong with it,” he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without naming him over a biopic on his political guru, late Anand Dighe, named ‘Dharmveer’, Pawar said, “Incidentally, I searched Google before coming to the press conference on who others are called Dharmveer. I found many individuals named Dharmveer. There is even a film and part 2 of it is coming. Are you comparing them to Sambhaji Maharaj?”

Alleging that the state government led by Shinde lacks political willpower, Pawar pointed out that even years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, no work has begun.

“It was me who began the budget in March 2022 by announcing funds for the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and special bravery awards for young children, named after Sambhaji Maharaj. Nothing has moved on this front in this government,” said Pawar.
Meanwhile, Shinde said that not using the term Dharmveer for Sambhaji Maharaj was akin to showing disrespect towards him.

