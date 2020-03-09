Mumbai confidential: Staying Put

Ajit Pawar is yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri, at Malabar Hill. Ajit Pawar is yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri, at Malabar Hill.

Over two months after he was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar is yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri, at Malabar Hill. The reason: Former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is yet to vacate the sprawling official accommodation. On Sunday, Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule even took potshots at the BJP leader for overstaying at the bungalow.

Mission 2022

Uddhav Thackeray’s elder son, Aaditya, the youngest minister in his government, has already started stamping his own mark on matters of governance. After permitting eateries and restaurants in malls to remain open 24×7, the Shiv Sena’s scion push was evident in Ajit Pawar’s announcement of construction of a world-class tourist hub in Worli, which also happens to be Aaditya’s constituency. Sources in the government claimed that the young tourism minister has made it clear that he wants to commission one big-ticket project in Mumbai before the Mumbai civic polls in 2022.

Speaking As One

When the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form the government on November 28 last year, few gave the chancey coalition a chance. Over the past three months, the coalition partners have often pulled in different directions, but have so far held their ground. Now in a bid to ensure that the allies project a more united front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently held meeting of spokespersons of all the three parties, who were told to coordinate with each other and work out a joint media strategy to counter the BJP.

Settling Scores

If our sources are to be believed, a businessman-cum-politician, who had switched allegiance to the BJP some years ago, is in the line of fire with the new Thackeray-led coalition taking over. When the CAG report pertaining to irregularities in some contracts allotted by the state-run CIDCO came out, senior ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi were quick to send feelers to the media about his alleged role in these contracts. It is not surprising then that the businessman in question has been trying to rebuild old ties with one of the coalition partners.

Frenemies

Union minister Nitin Gadkari won praise from an unlikely quarter this past week. Just as he blamed the Centre and the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led regime for the worsening outlook of the state’s economy in his budget speech, Maharashtra’s Finance Minister Ajit Pawar lavished praises on Gadkari for offering central assistance for building a new ring road in Pune. Gadkari’s praise had the whole Opposition applauding and thumping desks.

