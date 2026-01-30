Succession after Ajit Pawar: NCP opens talks, leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post

The NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed. (Express Photo)

With the post of Deputy Chief Minister lying vacant after the accidental demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar, the party on Friday initiated formal consultations to decide on his successor, even as it indicated that a decision would be taken only after speaking to its legislators and completing religious rituals.

A delegation of NCP leaders Rajya Sabha MP and party working president Praful Patel, NCP state chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and MLA Dhananjay Munde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the morning to discuss the next steps.

According to sources, the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed. However, there has been no confirmation from the Pawar family.