Succession after Ajit Pawar: NCP opens talks, leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post

Legislative party meet likely in 1–2 days; Sunetra Pawar’s name expected but not confirmed by Pawar family.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 04:58 PM IST
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.The NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With the post of Deputy Chief Minister lying vacant after the accidental demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar, the party on Friday initiated formal consultations to decide on his successor, even as it indicated that a decision would be taken only after speaking to its legislators and completing religious rituals.

A delegation of NCP leaders Rajya Sabha MP and party working president Praful Patel, NCP state chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and MLA Dhananjay Munde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the morning to discuss the next steps.

According to sources, the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed. However, there has been no confirmation from the Pawar family.

“Preliminary discussions were held with Devendra Fadnavis today. We told him that a decision needs to be made as soon as possible. We will finalize our stance after speaking with the party’s MLAs; that is all we conveyed to him today. The name of Sunetra Pawar was not discussed in today’s meeting. The decision regarding who will be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister will be taken after consulting our legislators. We will make a decision after understanding everyone’s sentiments,” Patel said after the meeting.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours as Baramati bids him a tearful farewell: ‘Never thought we’d see him like this’

When asked about Sunetra Pawar’s name as the next Deputy CM, Patel said, “We did not discuss Sunetra Pawar’s name [with Fadnavis]; that was an internal discussion of ours. It is our belief—shared by the public and our MLAs—that a proper decision must be made. We are still in a period of political mourning, and family rituals are ongoing. We will speak with Sunetra Pawar either tonight or tomorrow, at least after the family ceremonies are concluded.”

He added that the vacancy would be filled at the earliest and that a suitable decision would be reached soon.

NCP’s chief whip Anil Bhaidas Patil said that the party leadership was yet to fix the time and date for the meeting of its legislators, which would be key to finalising the choice. “We have yet not finalised the time and date of the meeting. It will be decided after talking to the leadership,” he told The Indian Express.

Story continues below this ad

Asked about Sunetra Pawar’s name being considered, Patil said party workers favoured a family member for the post. “However, these decisions are taken by the party leadership,” he said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement