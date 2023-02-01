Ajit Pawar slams ‘godman’ over Saint Tukaram remarks

Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he would demand a special law in the legislature against individuals making derogatory comments on idols of Maharashtra and personalities of higher stature. He was referring to the recent comment made by a self-acclaimed godman, Dhirendra Shastri, on Saint Tukaram.

“I was extremely disturbed when I heard the senseless statement made by Dhirendra Shastri. Saint Tukaram is revered by lakhs of Warkaris across the world. I condemn his statement on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. Such statements lead to protests and disturb the law and order situation. We will demand a special law against individuals who make such statements,” he said during a press conference, adding that such ‘statements are being made purposely so that people discuss such things, and important issues such as inflation or unemployment go without any notice’.

During one of the programmes, Shastri had said that ‘Saint Tukaram’s wife used to beat him up, and so, he started worshipping Lord Shriram’.

Pawar said that the state legislature’s Budget session is set to begin from February 27 onwards, and the Opposition will demand a special law against individuals who make such ‘provocative statements’ as they lead to law and order issues.