Ajit Pawar should stay away from my matters, says Union minister Narayan Rane

Union MSME minister Narayan Rane Saturday warned Maharashtra Opposition leader Ajit Pawar to stay away from his matters.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s recent criticisms, Rane said: “Ajit Pawar should not meddle in my matter. Otherwise, I will come to Pune and make it miserable for him.”

“I have contested and won for six successive terms from my home constituency in the Konkan region,” he added.

The Union minister said, “In the past, at the behest of AICC president Sonia Gandhi I contested in Bandra East. It was not my home constituency. I heeded the Congress president’s order. I lost in Bandra East which was not my turf.”

On Friday, Ajit Pawar during the by-poll campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad said: “All those who left Shiv Sena then led by Bal Thackeray never won elections. Even Chhagan Bhujbal who joined us after leaving Shiv Sena could not win his seat. All those who came with Bhujbal also lost. Later, Sharad Pawar rehabilitated Bhujbal in the state legislative council.”

“Similarly, Narayan Rane and his supporters who left Shiv Sena also paid a heavy price. Rane lost both in Konkan and Bandra,” he said.

Ajit Pawar further said, “In Bandra, Rane was defeated by a woman (Shiv Sena) candidate.”