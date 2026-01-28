Ajit Pawar’s security officer who died in crash kept a low profile, say neighbours

Last photo of Ajit Pawar and his bodyguard Vidit Jadhav that was sent by Jadhav to his wife

Neighbours of Vidhit Jadhav, the personal security officer of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who was among the casualties in the aircraft crash, said he never spoke about his “high-profile” posting. Many in the locality learnt about his assignment only after seeing his photograph with Ajit Pawar on a television news channel.

Residents of the Vitawa area in Thane described Jadhav as soft-spoken and reserved, someone who largely kept to himself. According to them, it was only after a neighbour recognised him from a television image that the family confirmed his posting with Ajit Pawar’s security detail.

A native of Satara, Jadhav joined the Mumbai Police in 2009 and was later posted with the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the State Intelligence Department (SID), from where he was deputed as Ajit Pawar’s security officer. He lived with his parents, wife and two children in the Surya Nagar area of Vitawa in Thane (east). Neighbours said he was often seen leaving home early in the morning for duty.