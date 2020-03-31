Ajit Pawar says no salary cut, will be given in two parts

Earlier, in the afternoon, the finance department had issued an official statement quoting Pawar on salary cuts to cope with the financial constraints due to the lockdown. (File photo) Earlier, in the afternoon, the finance department had issued an official statement quoting Pawar on salary cuts to cope with the financial constraints due to the lockdown. (File photo)

In a flip-flop, the state government on Tuesday revised its decision on pay cuts for March for Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs and high-ranking officials. The government asserted there will be no salary cuts. The entire amount would be paid in two parts.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said, “There will be no cut in salary for month of March. Instead, we will give salaries in two parts.”

Class I and II employees will be given 50 per cent of their salaries in part one. And remaining in second part. Class III employees will get 75 per cent of salaries in first phase and remaining in second phase. Class IV employees will be paid 100 per cent salaries in first phase. Pensioners will get full amount in first phase.

However, the decision did not find consensus among the Shiv Sena and Congress. A section within the NCP also voiced concern. As a result, the finance department revised its decision.

Pawar categorically said, “Don’t believe in the earlier statement or any rumours of salary cut. We will not cut salary.”

He also dismissed concerns over salary cut of police personnel or health workers.

