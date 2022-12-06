Day after Prakash Ambedkar’s ‘Cong and NCP not inclined’ remark, Ajit Pawar says positive on VBA alliance

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Tuesday the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are positive about the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) as the fourth party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Shiv Sena is a third constituent of the MVA at present.

Pawar’s statement comes a day after Ambedkar told The Indian Express Congress and the NCP were not inclined over accepting the VBA as a member of the MVA. “VBA has already said that we are ready to ally with the Sena. But Thackeray will have to talk with Congress and the NCP about making us the fourth member of the MVA. And according to me, both these parties do not seem inclined on accepting us,” he had said.

Pawar on Tuesday said, “We as an MVA have a position where we welcome all those who want to take on the BJP. Yesterday, Uddhavji had a talk with us about this [VBA]. Both the parties had a positive reply on Vanchint Bahujan Aghadi joining the MVA.”

On Tuesday morning, NCP leaders held a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar.

A meeting of the MVA will be held on December 8 and its leaders will jointly address a press conference. The meeting, apart from the issue of the inclusion of the VBA, will also discuss the planning and management of the Opposition’s December 17 protest march to be organised in Mumbai.

At a press conference on Monday, when asked about his alliance with Ambedkar, Thackeray had said they have discussed many issues. “But before forming an alliance, there are many points that need to be clarified. We do not have big issues, but a few will be sorted out soon and then we can talk about it,” he said.

Ambedkar, who is a grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, had formed the VBA prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. VBA candidates polled considerable votes in both general as well as assembly elections harming the prospects of the Congress and NCP candidates in many seats, leading to many leaders of these parties accusing the VBA of splitting anti-BJP votes.