scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Day after Prakash Ambedkar’s ‘Cong and NCP not inclined’ remark, Ajit Pawar says positive on VBA alliance

A meeting of the MVA will be held on December 8 and its leaders will jointly address a press conference.

ajit pawar“We as an MVA have a position where we welcome all those who want to take on the BJP," said Ajit Pawar. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Tuesday the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are positive about the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) as the fourth party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Shiv Sena is a third constituent of the MVA at present.

Pawar’s statement comes a day after Ambedkar told The Indian Express Congress and the NCP were not inclined over accepting the VBA as a member of the MVA. “VBA has already said that we are ready to ally with the Sena. But Thackeray will have to talk with Congress and the NCP about making us the fourth member of the MVA. And according to me, both these parties do not seem inclined on accepting us,” he had said.

Also read |Poor campaigning in Gujarat exposes Congress’s political bankruptcy: Prakash Ambedkar

Pawar on Tuesday said, “We as an MVA have a position where we welcome all those who want to take on the BJP. Yesterday, Uddhavji had a talk with us about this [VBA]. Both the parties had a positive reply on Vanchint Bahujan Aghadi joining the MVA.”

On Tuesday morning, NCP leaders held a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

A meeting of the MVA will be held on December 8 and its leaders will jointly address a press conference. The meeting, apart from the issue of the inclusion of the VBA, will also discuss the planning and management of the Opposition’s December 17 protest march to be organised in Mumbai.

At a press conference on Monday, when asked about his alliance with Ambedkar, Thackeray had said they have discussed many issues. “But before forming an alliance, there are many points that need to be clarified. We do not have big issues, but a few will be sorted out soon and then we can talk about it,” he said.

More from Mumbai

Ambedkar, who is a grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, had formed the VBA prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. VBA candidates polled considerable votes in both general as well as assembly elections harming the prospects of the Congress and NCP candidates in many seats, leading to many leaders of these parties accusing the VBA of splitting anti-BJP votes.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:40:38 pm
Next Story

Peter Handscomb hopeful of earning ticket for India tour Melbourne

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close