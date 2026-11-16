Ajit Pawar death: Rohit points to ‘muffler man’, questions Fadnavis over VSR ‘links’

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his... Read More
Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, and demanded that the investigation into the crash be handed over to the CBI.
At a press conference, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA displayed a photograph of Fadnavis with one Raghav Sharma at VSR owner VK Singh’s son Rohit’s wedding in Jaipur on November 21, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared.
Pawar cited the photograph to allege that the chief minister shared close ties with the family that owns the company.
Rohit Pawar has repeatedly alleged that a “muffler man” was protecting the company and its owners from scrutiny. On Monday, he questioned why no FIR had been registered and why the investigation had not been transferred to the CBI.
“VK Singh is financially close to some friends of Fadnavis, but it is important that Ajit Pawar gets justice. I appeal to Devendra Fadnavis that the probe should be handed over to the CBI against VK Singh and his company VSR,” he said.
He also appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her children, Parth and Jay, to press for a CBI investigation.
“Despite being in power, if you are not able to give justice to Ajit dada after his death, then it is high time to think what is the use of this power? Why is the case not handed over to the CBI yet? Why is there no FIR in such a big case?” he asked.
Clarifying that he was not accusing Fadnavis of involvement in the crash, Rohit Pawar said he believed VK Singh was involved and questioned why he was being protected.
“I am not saying that the Chief Minister is involved with the accident. But VK Singh is certainly involved in this. Why is he being protected? Why did the CM meet VK Singh in Delhi this March to exchange one single file?” he asked.
The allegations come amid continuing questions raised by Rohit Pawar over the circumstances of the aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar. He has been seeking an independent investigation into the role of VSR and its owners.