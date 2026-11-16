Ajit Pawar death: Rohit points to ‘muffler man’, questions Fadnavis over VSR ‘links’

Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, and demanded that the investigation into the crash be handed over to the CBI.

At a press conference, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA displayed a photograph of Fadnavis with one Raghav Sharma at VSR owner VK Singh’s son Rohit’s wedding in Jaipur on November 21, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared.

Pawar cited the photograph to allege that the chief minister shared close ties with the family that owns the company.