Present facts on Ajit Pawar plane crash: Ram Shinde to govt

Crash site in Baramati where DCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Thursday instructed the state government to present a comprehensive account before the House on the aircraft accident that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar.

The issue was raised through an adjournment motion moved by NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde, who sought an in-depth discussion on the January 28 crash.

Shinde told the House that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, citing violations of prescribed norms related to airworthiness, operational safety and flight procedures. The Learjet-45 involved in the fatal crash at Baramati in Pune district was operated by the same company.