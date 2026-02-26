Present facts on Ajit Pawar plane crash: Ram Shinde to govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Thursday instructed the state government to present a comprehensive account before the House on the aircraft accident that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar.
The issue was raised through an adjournment motion moved by NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde, who sought an in-depth discussion on the January 28 crash.
Shinde told the House that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, citing violations of prescribed norms related to airworthiness, operational safety and flight procedures. The Learjet-45 involved in the fatal crash at Baramati in Pune district was operated by the same company.
Expressing concern, Shinde said that despite the DGCA’s action, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far. He alleged negligence on the part of the aviation firm and argued that the absence of a police case had only deepened apprehensions. Both Rohit Pawar and Mitkari, he said, have been urging authorities to initiate legal proceedings against VSR Ventures.
While Chairman Ram Shinde disallowed the adjournment motion, he acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and directed the government to formally place all relevant facts pertaining to the crash before the Council.
Separately, during the Council proceedings, MLC Amol Mitkari demanded disciplinary action against a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. He alleged that the officer refused to accept his and Rohit Pawar’s complaint seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures and also behaved inappropriately with the legislators.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram