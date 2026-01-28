Ajit Pawar plane crash: Learjet 45 was airworthy, in compliance with regulatory requirements, says report

The Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed killing Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati (Express Photo by Arul Horizon).

The Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) that crashed in Baramati Wednesday morning, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others, was airworthy and in compliance with regulatory requirements, according to an official report, with its Airworthiness Review Certificate valid till September 2026.

The aircraft was operating a Mumbai–Baramati non-scheduled flight when it crashed at around 8.44 am, killing all five occupants, including Ajit Pawar. Two pilots and three passengers were on board.

Operated by M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the non-scheduled aircraft was manufactured in 2010 and had accumulated 4,915 flight hours and 5,867 cycles since new. Both engines were within prescribed limits, and the aircraft had undergone its last airworthiness review in September 2025, officials said.