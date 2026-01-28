Ajit Pawar plane crash: Learjet 45 was airworthy, in compliance with regulatory requirements, says report

The aircraft was operating a Mumbai–Baramati non-scheduled flight when it crashed at around 8.44 am, killing all five occupants, including Ajit Pawar. Two pilots and three passengers were on board.
Operated by M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the non-scheduled aircraft was manufactured in 2010 and had accumulated 4,915 flight hours and 5,867 cycles since new. Both engines were within prescribed limits, and the aircraft had undergone its last airworthiness review in September 2025, officials said.
According to preliminary information, Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, where traffic advisories are provided by instructors and pilots from flying training organisations. The aircraft first contacted Baramati at 8.18 am and was later released by Pune Approach at 30 nautical miles inbound, with instructions to descend under visual meteorological conditions.
The crew sought information on wind and visibility and were informed that the winds were calm and the visibility was around 3,000 metres. During the first approach to Runway 11, the pilots reported that the runway was not in sight and initiated a go-around.
On the second approach, the crew again reported being on final and subsequently said the runway was in sight. The aircraft was cleared to land at 8.43 am, but officials said no readback of the landing clearance was received. A minute later, flames were observed near the threshold of Runway 11, following which emergency services rushed to the site.
The wreckage was later found on the left side of the runway, abeam the threshold.
The operator, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., holds a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit issued in 2014, valid till April 2028, and operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including seven Learjet 45 jets. Its last regulatory audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was conducted in February 2025, with no Level-I findings, officials said.
The probe into Wednesday’s crash has been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Officials said the Director General of AAIB is proceeding to the crash site and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
In September 2023, another Learjet 45 operated by the company was involved in a landing accident at Mumbai airport, which is currently under investigation.
“On September 14, 2023, a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures veered off the runway while landing at Mumbai airport after a flight from Vizag to Mumbai. CISF personnel deployed at the airport immediately rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and safety operations. The aircraft sustained damage, but no fatalities were reported in the incident,” a source said.
