Ajit Pawar plane crash: Learjet 45 was airworthy, in compliance with regulatory requirements, says report

In September 2023, another Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures was involved in a landing accident at Mumbai airport.

google-preferred-btn
The Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed killing Ajit Pawar and four others in BaramatiThe Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed killing Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati (Express Photo by Arul Horizon).

The Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) that crashed in Baramati Wednesday morning, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others, was airworthy and in compliance with regulatory requirements, according to an official report, with its Airworthiness Review Certificate valid till September 2026.

The aircraft was operating a Mumbai–Baramati non-scheduled flight when it crashed at around 8.44 am, killing all five occupants, including Ajit Pawar. Two pilots and three passengers were on board.

Operated by M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the non-scheduled aircraft was manufactured in 2010 and had accumulated 4,915 flight hours and 5,867 cycles since new. Both engines were within prescribed limits, and the aircraft had undergone its last airworthiness review in September 2025, officials said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar (1959-2026): Broke away from uncle Sharad Pawar’s shadow, forged his own path to the top

According to preliminary information, Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, where traffic advisories are provided by instructors and pilots from flying training organisations. The aircraft first contacted Baramati at 8.18 am and was later released by Pune Approach at 30 nautical miles inbound, with instructions to descend under visual meteorological conditions.

The crew sought information on wind and visibility and were informed that the winds were calm and the visibility was around 3,000 metres. During the first approach to Runway 11, the pilots reported that the runway was not in sight and initiated a go-around.

On the second approach, the crew again reported being on final and subsequently said the runway was in sight. The aircraft was cleared to land at 8.43 am, but officials said no readback of the landing clearance was received. A minute later, flames were observed near the threshold of Runway 11, following which emergency services rushed to the site.

The wreckage was later found on the left side of the runway, abeam the threshold.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | After flight carrying Ajit Pawar crashed, operator blames poor visibility

The operator, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., holds a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit issued in 2014, valid till April 2028, and operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including seven Learjet 45 jets. Its last regulatory audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was conducted in February 2025, with no Level-I findings, officials said.

The probe into Wednesday’s crash has been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Officials said the Director General of AAIB is proceeding to the crash site and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

In September 2023, another Learjet 45 operated by the company was involved in a landing accident at Mumbai airport, which is currently under investigation.

“On September 14, 2023, a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures veered off the runway while landing at Mumbai airport after a flight from Vizag to Mumbai. CISF personnel deployed at the airport immediately rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and safety operations. The aircraft sustained damage, but no fatalities were reported in the incident,” a source said.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement