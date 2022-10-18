Ajit Pawar opposes move to close zilla parishad schools with fewer than 20 students

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said the opposition stands against any move by the state government to close down zilla parishad schools with less than 20 students.

“When in government, we did not even think of closing down schools. I strongly oppose closing down schools in hamlets and small bastis and I have openly talked about it. But the present government does not seem to be in a position of listening to anything,” said Pawar after receiving a delegation of Maharashtra State Save Education Action Committee.

The committee is an umbrella body of teachers, educators, researchers, students and parents’ representatives and politicians against the state government’s indication that it is going to move ahead with a decision to close down schools with less than 20 students and merge them with other schools.