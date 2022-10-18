scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Ajit Pawar opposes move to close zilla parishad schools with fewer than 20 students

The committee is an umbrella body of teachers, educators, researchers, students and parents' representatives and politicians against the state government's indication that it is going to move ahead with a decision to close down schools with less than 20 students and merge them with other schools.

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said the opposition stands against any move by the state government to close down zilla parishad schools with less than 20 students.

“When in government, we did not even think of closing down schools. I strongly oppose closing down schools in hamlets and small bastis and I have openly talked about it. But the present government does not seem to be in a position of listening to anything,” said Pawar after receiving a delegation of Maharashtra State Save Education Action Committee.

More from Mumbai

The committee is an umbrella body of teachers, educators, researchers, students and parents’ representatives and politicians against the state government’s indication that it is going to move ahead with a decision to close down schools with less than 20 students and merge them with other schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:25:05 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: Not paid stipend for 3 years, social welfare dept’s hostel students protest ‘injustice’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement