Ajit Pawar on awards row: ‘Attempt by state to impose Emergency without declaring it’

Comparing the Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw an award for the Marathi translation of Kobad Ghandy’s book to an undeclared Emergency, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the government was trying to control the fields of literature and culture.

Pawar said the Eknath Shinde-led state government was interfering in the selection of literary awards but political parties should not interfere in these matters. “The declared awards were withdrawn during the Emergency. But that was a declared Emergency. Here, an attempt is being made to impose Emergency without declaring it,” he said.

The awards, announced on December 6 for 35 categories, included an award to Anagha Lele for her translation to Marathi of Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom: Prison Memories and Thoughts, and a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government issued a resolution withdrawing the award, a move that invited widespread criticism from the literary world.

However, Marathi Language and School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the state government can’t support Naxalism as hundreds of police personnel have been martyred in Naxal attacks in the country.

Kesarkar said the state government has the right to interfere in the committee’s final decision. “How can we allow a book that glorifies Naxal ideology to be given an award by the state government,” he said.

When pointed out that the original English book is available in market, the minister said the state government has taken a decision after considering all aspects of the issue. “People may get influenced by Naxal thoughts after reading the book,” he said.

Advertisement

Pawar claimed that senior author Suresh Dwadashiwar’s selection for the All India Marathi Literature Festival was also put on hold by the government using pressure tactics as his speech would have been critical of the political dispensation.

On Ghandy’s book, Pawar said, “This award is for translation. The original book has been in the market for years. The committee that was appointed to shortlist the book for the award has gone through the book and only then finalised it for the award. The minister is making lame excuses to prove his point”.

Meanwhile, a day after two authors, Sharad Bawiskar and Anand Karandikar, protested the government’s move, members of various committees from the state’s Marathi Language department submitted their resignations over the issue. Laxmikant Deshmukh, president of Marathi language Advisory committee; and Dr Pradnya Daya Pawar and Neerja, members of

Advertisement

Maharashtra State Literary Culture Board, resigned as a mark of protest against the government. Another author, Heramb Kulkarni, also condemned the government’s decision.