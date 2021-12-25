MSRTC merger with govt not possible, Ajit Pawar indicates

URGING THE striking ST employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume services, the state government on Friday indicated that corporation’s merger into the government was impossible. During a discussion on supplementary demands, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said the issue of the strike was discussed and a positive stand was taken to resolve it.

“We have given a good hike in their basic pay and have also promised to pay their salaries before the 10th of every month. Now, if everyone insists on a merger with the government, it will not be possible,” said Pawar. He urged the legislators to convince the striking employees to resume work. MSRTC staff have been on strike since October 27 demanding that the corporation be merged into the government.

“The striking employees should remove the [idea of] a merger (into the government) from their heads. The issue is in the High Court. If one corporation is merged today, such a demand will come from many corporations tomorrow,” he said, adding that the government would not allow ruining of the lives of ST employees like the mill workers in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, supplementary demands of Rs 31,298 crores were passed in the Assembly. Pawar further acknowledged that the state government has not reduced taxes on petrol and diesel prices. “The taxes on fuel have been reduced in the BJP-ruled states following the directions from the top. The non-BJP ruled states have not reduced the taxes on fuel. While the state has not reduced taxes, the reduction in taxes by the Centre is causing a loss of Rs 250 crore per month to the state,” he added.

On the issue of paper leaks of Teacher Eligibility Test and recruitment exams, Pawar said the government is considering bringing some regulatory controls on the autonomous institutes that conduct these exams.

He also made it clear to the House that the action of disconnecting street lights and drinking water supply over non-payment of dues is being taken following instructions from the Centre. Also, the government has made enough budgetary provisions for the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions but some people are creating a wrong picture about the government, he added.

“We are also bringing a resolution on the OBC reservation in the House on Monday and it will be passed unanimously,” said Pawar. The resolution is likely to state that the local bodies polls should not be held without OBC reservation.