Loudspeaker row: Nobody has right to issue ultimatums, Maharashtra will be governed by law, says Pawar

A day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray sought action against mosques which used loudspeakers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Thursday said no one had the right to give ultimatums and that the state would be governed by laws.

“Nobody has the right to give ultimatums. If anybody wants, they should restrict it to their respective homes. Maharashtra will be governed by laws. And court orders are binding to everybody,” Pawar said, speaking to the media.

Pawar also said any attempt to create unrest and communal tension would be dealt with firmly. The laws are uniform and apply to all, he added.

“The court directives apply to everybody. There are special permissions sanctioned on some specific days to extend the deadline. But nobody should take the law in their own hands,” Pawar said.

On Wednesday, Thackeray, while addressing the media, had said, “There are 1,140 mosques in Mumbai of which 135 mosques used loudspeakers this morning (Wednesday) for Azaan before 5 am or 6 am. You (state government) are detaining our workers, sending them notices, what action will you be taking against the erring mosques? Why are only we being targeted, and not those who are breaking the law by using loudspeakers?

“I am not saying that loudspeakers should be removed from only mosques. They should be removed even from temples. I am not against prayers but why do you need loudspeakers and mics? Why are you making us listen to your prayers?” he added.

Last month, Thackeray had warned that if loudspeakers were not removed by May 3, his party would play the “Hanuman Chalisa” on loudspeakers installed outside mosques.