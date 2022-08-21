Ajit Pawar: Govt can’t take decision on whims & wishes of one person

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to allow Govindas playing Dahi Handi to be eligible for government jobs under 5 per cent sports quota led the Opposition on Saturday to say that “governments cannot take decision on the whims and wishes of one person”.
“Extending financial aid to the Govindas is understandable. But what is the criteria for giving them government jobs under sports quota? What about educational eligibility? What about track record? Even the sports department was not taken into confidence before this decision was taken. Governments cannot take decision on the whims and wishes of one person,” said Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, without naming Shinde.
He was speaking to mediapersons at Amaravati district in Vidarbha.
Speaking at the state Assembly on Thursday, Shinde had announced that formation of human pyramid during Dahi Handi will now be considered as an adventure sport and those who participate in it will be eligible for government jobs under 5 per cent sports quota.
Pawar said that the CM should take decisions by keeping emotions aside. “There are thousands of youngsters who spend years preparing for the exam. Are you going to give the job to a person just because he formed a human pyramid?” he asked.
Senior NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal, too, questioned the decision. “Government and semi-government jobs are given to players from sports associations that are affiliated to Olympic associations. Will that criteria be changed for Govindas?”
He added, “The Opposition is not to against Govindas being given jobs but at a time when international players from Maharashtra await government jobs, how can Govindas be given preference?… This is like a fraud committed on Govindas as well.”
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said that a number of students and players called him expressing discontent over the decision.
“We don’t oppose the decision but any decision should be taken only after prolonged discussions. If speed is important then decisions on appointments and recruitments, too, should be taken with this pace. We expect no politics with regard to the future of youth,” he added.
