After Ajit Pawar’s death, common symbol and seat sharing lift NCP factions’ fortunes

The decision by the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to contest the Zilla Parishad elections together using a common symbol in most seats and arriving at a tacit seat sharing arrangement in several districts has paid political dividends in rural Maharashtra.

The results have also acquired added significance in the aftermath of the death of Ajit Pawar, who had been a key proponent of the alliance between the two sides.

The understanding to fight the Zilla Parishad polls jointly in Pune district and to coordinate seat-sharing in at least 10 other districts appears to have helped both factions revive their performance in the rural belt particularly in western Maharashtra a region considered the NCP’s traditional stronghold.

The rural local body arrangement was also seen as the first step towards a merger of the two NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that a formal announcement on the merger of the two parties was scheduled for February 12 after the declaration of the Zilla Parishad election results.

According to sources, it was Ajit Pawar who had pushed for the alliance and later for the merger arguing that the split in votes was shrinking the political space available to both factions.

The Zilla Parishad results in western Maharashtra appear to support that view.

In Pune, the NCP emerged as the single largest party with an absolute majority in the 73 member Zilla Parishad winning over 40 seats.

Both factions contested on the common Clock symbol across the district barring a few friendly contests in the Ambegaon region. The move appears to have consolidated votes and helped the party secure a clear majority.

After the setback suffered in the municipal corporation elections, talks had begun between the two factions on coming together for the Zilla Parishad polls with Pune the Pawar family’s home turf chosen as the centre of the experiment. Following discussions, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde announced in January that both parties would contest the rural local body elections together.

A similar strategy appears to have worked in Kolhapur as well where the NCP emerged as the single largest party in the Zilla Parishad and is set to install its president.

In the 68-member body the NCP won 20 seats followed by the Congress with 15 the BJP with 13 and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with nine seats.

The Mahayuti alliance is expected to install an NCP leader as Zilla Parishad president.

In Sangli, although no formal alliance was announced the two NCP factions contested on mutually agreed seats. The NCP(SP) emerged as the single largest party winning 19 seats followed by the Congress with 11. The NCP won four seats while the BJP secured 15. The NCP(SP) is in a strong position and is likely to install its Zilla Parishad president with Congress support.

In Satara, too, the NCP maintained an understanding with allies and won 18 seats emerging as the second largest party in the Zilla Parishad.

Overall the results suggest that the strategy championed by Ajit Pawar of contesting rural local body elections through coordination and common symbols has strengthened the party’s position especially in western Maharashtra.

“The decision was taken by the senior party leadership to contest together or to have understanding while seat sharing. It has helped the party considerably. We hope that the results will now be analysed in detail by our leaders,” an NCP SP MLA said.

How 2 factions gained

Pune: NCP single largest party

Kolhapur: NCP single largest party

Sangli: NCP(SP) single largest party

Satara: NCP second largest party