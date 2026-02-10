After Ajit Pawar’s death, common symbol and seat sharing lift NCP factions’ fortunes

The decision by the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to contest the Zilla Parishad elections together using a common symbol in most seats and arriving at a tacit seat sharing arrangement in several districts has paid political dividends in rural Maharashtra.
The results have also acquired added significance in the aftermath of the death of Ajit Pawar, who had been a key proponent of the alliance between the two sides.
The understanding to fight the Zilla Parishad polls jointly in Pune district and to coordinate seat-sharing in at least 10 other districts appears to have helped both factions revive their performance in the rural belt particularly in western Maharashtra a region considered the NCP’s traditional stronghold.
The rural local body arrangement was also seen as the first step towards a merger of the two NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that a formal announcement on the merger of the two parties was scheduled for February 12 after the declaration of the Zilla Parishad election results.
According to sources, it was Ajit Pawar who had pushed for the alliance and later for the merger arguing that the split in votes was shrinking the political space available to both factions.
The Zilla Parishad results in western Maharashtra appear to support that view.
In Pune, the NCP emerged as the single largest party with an absolute majority in the 73 member Zilla Parishad winning over 40 seats.
Story continues below this ad
Both factions contested on the common Clock symbol across the district barring a few friendly contests in the Ambegaon region. The move appears to have consolidated votes and helped the party secure a clear majority.
After the setback suffered in the municipal corporation elections, talks had begun between the two factions on coming together for the Zilla Parishad polls with Pune the Pawar family’s home turf chosen as the centre of the experiment. Following discussions, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde announced in January that both parties would contest the rural local body elections together.
A similar strategy appears to have worked in Kolhapur as well where the NCP emerged as the single largest party in the Zilla Parishad and is set to install its president.
In the 68-member body the NCP won 20 seats followed by the Congress with 15 the BJP with 13 and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with nine seats.
Story continues below this ad
The Mahayuti alliance is expected to install an NCP leader as Zilla Parishad president.
In Sangli, although no formal alliance was announced the two NCP factions contested on mutually agreed seats. The NCP(SP) emerged as the single largest party winning 19 seats followed by the Congress with 11. The NCP won four seats while the BJP secured 15. The NCP(SP) is in a strong position and is likely to install its Zilla Parishad president with Congress support.
In Satara, too, the NCP maintained an understanding with allies and won 18 seats emerging as the second largest party in the Zilla Parishad.
Overall the results suggest that the strategy championed by Ajit Pawar of contesting rural local body elections through coordination and common symbols has strengthened the party’s position especially in western Maharashtra.
Story continues below this ad
“The decision was taken by the senior party leadership to contest together or to have understanding while seat sharing. It has helped the party considerably. We hope that the results will now be analysed in detail by our leaders,” an NCP SP MLA said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More