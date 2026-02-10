Ajit Pawar crash ‘smells like conspiracy’, says Rohit Pawar; seeks foreign probe

Leaders and personalities from social, political and cultural spheres paid tribute to former Maharashtra deputy CM late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting at Balgandharva on Wednesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Nationalist Congress Party SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged the possibility of conspiracy in the January 28 aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra’s then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar questioning the competence of the Crime Investigation Department appointed by the state government to probe the incident.

Rohit Pawar demanded that an independent third party agency such as the National Transportation Safety Board France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety or the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch be asked to investigate the crash.

“After studying the details of the company that provided the flight, the past history of the main pilot and transcripts of the conversation during the last minutes of the flight, I and many other workers have reached the conclusion that there could be a possibility of the conspiracy here which killed our leader Ajit Pawar. There should be a thorough probe into the incident and I do not think that the CID is competent enough to probe the incident which requires third party expertise” Rohit Pawar said.