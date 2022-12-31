scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Ajit Pawar advises CM Eknath Shinde to ‘act like the head of the state’ as he mounts attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (L) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar. (File Photos)

In memoriam

Maharashtra legislature on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar read out the resolution mentioning how she was a key factor in the development of PM Modi since childhood. The house stood in silence for two minutes in her memory.

‘No political attacks, please’

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s repetitive political attacks on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has earned him the ire of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar who advised him to “act like the head of the state” and not indulge in political attacks in an assembly speech. Pawar asked Shinde how long was he going to repeat his “break-up with Thackeray group” at a time when he was heading one of the most important states in the country, adding the assembly was not the place to settle political scores.

Awkward situation

LoP Ajit Pawar put the MVA coalition in an awkward situation after he said that he was unaware about the no-confidence motion against speaker Rahul Narvekar. On Thursday night, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs submitted a letter to the legislative secretary bringing no-confidence motion against Narvekar. Pawar’s sign was missing from the document while Congress state chief and MLA Nana Patole was the first one to sign it. The fact that the LoP was unaware of the letter that was signed by MLAs from all three MVA parties raised quite a few eyebrows.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 08:38 IST
