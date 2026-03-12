After Ajit’s death in crash, told Sunetra’s staff not to let her travel in VSR firm planes: Jay Pawar

Late deputy chief minister late Ajit Pawar’s son Jay on Thursday said that he has instructed his mother and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s staff to ensure that his mother never travels from any aircraft owned by VSR ventures. The company under scanner after its plane crashed on January 28 resulting in death of Ajit Pawar and others. Since then the company has faced multiple allegations of negligence, financial fraud as well as violating safety norms, endangering lives of passengers.

On Thursday, Jay Pawar held a meeting with the family of Pinky Mali, the flight attendant who was killed in the same crash. “There was one program in Nashik where Sunetra ji travelled in an aircraft of VSR company. But since it was with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she had not inquired about the aircraft earlier. When I came to know about this, I spoke and instructed her staff to ensure that an aircraft of VSR company is never used,” he said, while speaking to reporters after meeting the family.