After Ajit’s death in crash, told Sunetra’s staff not to let her travel in VSR firm planes: Jay Pawar

Late deputy chief minister late Ajit Pawar’s son Jay on Thursday said that he has instructed his mother and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s staff to ensure that his mother never travels from any aircraft owned by VSR ventures. The company under scanner after its plane crashed on January 28 resulting in death of Ajit Pawar and others. Since then the company has faced multiple allegations of negligence, financial fraud as well as violating safety norms, endangering lives of passengers.
On Thursday, Jay Pawar held a meeting with the family of Pinky Mali, the flight attendant who was killed in the same crash. “There was one program in Nashik where Sunetra ji travelled in an aircraft of VSR company. But since it was with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she had not inquired about the aircraft earlier. When I came to know about this, I spoke and instructed her staff to ensure that an aircraft of VSR company is never used,” he said, while speaking to reporters after meeting the family.
When asked whether he was planning to hold a press conference, Jay said that there was no pressure from anyone and that he will hold a press conference on the issue next week.
“Rohit (Pawar) dada is giving information available with him. I will also hold a press conference next week where I will answer all your questions,” he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Rohit Pawar met Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gnadhi in New Delhi and presented him with details of his investigation into VSR Ventures and the alleged nexus of the DGCA and VSR, which according to the NCP(SP) leader, was delaying the probe into the matter. “Shri Rohit Pawar met me today and submitted a letter raising serious concerns about the investigation into the Baramati aircraft crash that claimed the life of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others. Basic principles of law appear not to have been followed, and no FIR has been registered despite the seriousness of the matter.
This incident warrants a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation,” Rahul posted on X after the meeting.
Rohit Pawar has announced he will be holding a press conference on Monday to make further revelations into the death of Ajit Pawar.
