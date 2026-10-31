Ajay Devgn vs Tukaram Mundhe: Vimal ad row heads to Bombay HC next week

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has closed its proceedings against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement of Vimal Elaichi, with the cases now set to move to the adjudication stage.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday said that while all three actors had responded to the show-cause notices issued to them, one of them had also approached the Bombay High Court.

“In response to the notices we issued, all three actors had sought time for a hearing, which we gave them,” Mundhe told the media at a press conference on Friday.