Ajay Devgn vs Tukaram Mundhe: Vimal ad row heads to Bombay HC next week

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has closed its proceedings against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement of Vimal Elaichi, with the cases now set to move to the adjudication stage.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday said that while all three actors had responded to the show-cause notices issued to them, one of them had also approached the Bombay High Court.
“In response to the notices we issued, all three actors had sought time for a hearing, which we gave them,” Mundhe told the media at a press conference on Friday.
In August, the FDA had issued show-cause notices to the three actors, alleging that their advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.
“Now the proceedings have been closed, and the Designated Officer is proposing adjudication before the Joint Commissioner, who is the competent authority to adjudicate the case. One of the actors has approached the High Court,” Mundhe told the media during a press conference. When probed, he replied: “Ajay Devgn.”
Devgn has reportedly contended that he should be excused from the proceedings as he is no longer associated with the brand.
Mundhe said the adjudication proceedings are likely to be heard by next week.
The Bombay High Court is likely to hear Devgn’s plea next week on November 4. He has challenged the FDA show-cause notice and the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Food Safety Regulations. Devgan alleged the notice was arbitrarily served on him by the FDA and not the manufacturing company.
Earlier, on September 14, the Delhi HC refused to entertain a plea against the show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra FDA to the three actors. It had dismissed the plea by PB Agro LLP, a master licensee for the manufacture and sale of elaichi and pan masala not containing tobacco under the Vimal brand. The Delhi HC had observed that “courts in Maharashtra are the more appropriate and convenient forum” for such a challenge. Accordingly, Devgan approached the Bombay HC.