Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Ajay Bhamare appointed Pro-VC of Mumbai varsity

Bhamare has been in-charge Dean at the university’s faculty of Commerce and Management

Previously, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni held the position of Pro-VC of Mumbai University. (File Photo)

Dr Ajay Bhamare has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Mumbai University. Governor Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari confirmed the appointment on Monday.

Dr Bhamare has been in-charge Dean at Mumbai University for the faculty of Commerce and Management. “The Pro-VC will be a full-time appointment. The new Vice-Chancellor, whenever appointed, will have the liberty to change it,” said an MU official.

Just last week, Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke, Vice-Chancellor of the Shivaji University Kolhapur, was appointed in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University.

This was after the former VC Dr Suhas Pednekar stepped down from the post on September 10. Pednekar was appointed as VC in 2018. Even though his five-year term was not completed, Pednekar stepped down after reaching the retirement age of 65 years.

Previously, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni held the position of Pro-VC of Mumbai University. His tenure, by regulation, ended along with the VC.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 12:51:11 am
