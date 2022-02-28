AIU arrests South African national with 8 kg heroin worth Rs 56 crore

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department laid a trap and arrested a South African national for allegedly trying to smuggle eight kilograms of heroin inside his luggage. The seized NDPS substance is valued at Rs 56 crore.

AIU officials revealed that the operation was carried out late Saturday when they intercepted a passenger, Mzize Lindokuhle.

“He had arrived at the Mumbai airport from Johannesburg via Kigali on Rwand Air Flight WB-500,” said an official.

The AIU conducted an examination of the three bags that Mzize was carrying during which they found 8 kg off-white powder. The powder was seized and testing identified it as heroin.

“The seized NDPS substance weighing 8 kg was concealed inside two small trolley bags and a handbag. The substance is valued at Rs 56 crore,” said an officer from the AIU. During further interrogation, AIU officials learnt that the drugs were handed over to him in Johannesburg.

“The arrested person is claiming that he was supposed to hand it over to a person in Mumbai, who we are trying to identify,” said an officer.