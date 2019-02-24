Airport gets threat call on hijack of Air India flight

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was on Saturday put on high alert after Air India’s (AI)operation control centre received a call threatening hijack of a plane to Pakistan.

“The call was made to the Air India Mumbai airport operation control centre late Friday, threatening to hijack an aircraft to Pakistan. While it has been classified as a non-specific threat, we have taken it seriously in view of current situation,” an AI official said.

Early Saturday, all concerned agencies went into a huddle and later, the director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed the Central Industrial Security Force’s Airport Security Unit and Aviation Security Group and all airlines to implement enhanced security measures with immediate effect.

The BCAS directives stated that all aircraft operators shall adopt specific measures intended to ensure security of flights and passengers. These measures included strengthening security at the airport; strict checking at every entrance; regulating entry to terminal building; enhanced checking of vehicles entering parking area and enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors.