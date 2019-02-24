Toggle Menu
Airport gets threat call on hijack of Air India flighthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/airport-gets-threat-call-on-hijack-of-air-india-flight-5598418/

Airport gets threat call on hijack of Air India flight

“The call was made to the Air India Mumbai airport operation control centre late Friday, threatening to hijack an aircraft to Pakistan. While it has been classified as a non-specific threat, we have taken it seriously in view of current situation,” an AI official said.

Air India, Air India flight hijack, Air India flight hijack threat, IC 814 hijack, Airport security, CISF, CISF security protocol DGCA, Civil Aviation, Airports in India, India news, Indian Express
Enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including an enhanced random screening at the main gate. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was on Saturday put on high alert after Air India’s (AI)operation control centre received a call threatening hijack of a plane to Pakistan.

“The call was made to the Air India Mumbai airport operation control centre late Friday, threatening to hijack an aircraft to Pakistan. While it has been classified as a non-specific threat, we have taken it seriously in view of current situation,” an AI official said.

Early Saturday, all concerned agencies went into a huddle and later, the director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed the Central Industrial Security Force’s Airport Security Unit and Aviation Security Group and all airlines to implement enhanced security measures with immediate effect.

The BCAS directives stated that all aircraft operators shall adopt specific measures intended to ensure security of flights and passengers. These measures included strengthening security at the airport; strict checking at every entrance; regulating entry to terminal building; enhanced checking of vehicles entering parking area and enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mamata Banerjee to chart Lok Sabha polls roadmap, highlight dos and don’ts for party leaders
2 27 Gadchiroli students get diplomas in community forest management
3 Wild Side: Turtles with signs of ‘stress and depression’ heal at Dahanu centre