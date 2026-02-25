Airport fare shocker: Two drivers caught extorting passengers at Mumbai international airport

The Sahar police have registered two separate cases of extortion against a taxi driver and an autorickshaw driver for allegedly threatening passengers and demanding inflated fares at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Both incidents occurred on February 24, prompting the Mumbai police and airport security to step up surveillance against overcharging, fake bookings and passenger intimidation. The action follows a recent case in which a taxi driver allegedly charged a US national Rs 18000 for a barely 400 metre ride from the airport to a five star hotel in Andheri East.

That case surfaced after the foreign national posted about her ordeal on social media. She had arrived in Mumbai from the United States on January 12 and taken a taxi to a hotel near the airport. An FIR was registered on January 27 and the accused driver Deshraj Yadav was arrested.