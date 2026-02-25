Airport fare shocker: Two drivers caught extorting passengers at Mumbai international airport

The Sahar police have registered two separate cases of extortion against a taxi driver and an autorickshaw driver for allegedly threatening passengers and demanding inflated fares at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Both incidents occurred on February 24, prompting the Mumbai police and airport security to step up surveillance against overcharging, fake bookings and passenger intimidation. The action follows a recent case in which a taxi driver allegedly charged a US national Rs 18000 for a barely 400 metre ride from the airport to a five star hotel in Andheri East.
That case surfaced after the foreign national posted about her ordeal on social media. She had arrived in Mumbai from the United States on January 12 and taken a taxi to a hotel near the airport. An FIR was registered on January 27 and the accused driver Deshraj Yadav was arrested.
In response to rising complaints, the Sahar police launched a special operation on February 24. Assistant Police Sub Inspector Asmita Pednekar was deployed as a decoy passenger at the Ola Uber P4 parking area.
Posing as a commuter seeking a cab to Colaba, Pednekar was approached by an Ertiga driver who allegedly demanded Rs 1700 without an app booking. When questioned about the high fare, the driver reportedly avoided a direct reply, escorted her to his vehicle and asked her to sit inside.
Near the airport exit, he allegedly showed her a fake booking screenshot displaying a fare of Rs 944 but insisted she pay Rs 1700. When she objected, the driver allegedly turned aggressive and threatened her, telling her to either comply or face consequences, police said.
Officers trailing the decoy immediately intervened and detained the driver, identified as Vaibhav Sahebrao Bhosale, 34, a resident of Badlapur. He was arrested on charges of cheating and extortion.
In a separate incident at Terminal 2, a passenger Aniket Jagtap boarded an autorickshaw for Borivali after the driver agreed to ply by meter. However, within 200 metres, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle inside the airport premises and demanded Rs 1000.
When Jagtap refused, the driver allegedly threatened that he would have to pay Rs 500 even if he chose to get down there. A patrolling security guard intervened after noticing the altercation. The driver allegedly continued to behave aggressively, prompting the guard to alert the police.
Based on a complaint filed by security guard Harishchandra More, 50, the autorickshaw driver was booked for extortion.
A senior police officer said the Sahar and Airport police have been directed to maintain strict vigil over app based taxis and other vehicles operating at the airport.
Drivers found overcharging, threatening or misbehaving with passengers will face stringent action. Teams in civil clothes will continue to monitor operations closely, the officer said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More