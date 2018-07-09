Mumbai: Airlines slash ticket prices to boost monsoon bookings

Airlines, including Go Air, Vistara, SpiceJet and Jet Airways, had announced ‘Mega Monsoon sale’ to encourage flight booking. Airlines, including Go Air, Vistara, SpiceJet and Jet Airways, had announced ‘Mega Monsoon sale’ to encourage flight booking.

To boost bookings during the monsoon, airlines have slashed fares on routes connecting Mumbai by up to 30 per cent, a study conducted by travel website ixigo revealed. The survey indicated that between June 22 and July 5, airfares dropped by 31 per cent on Mumbai-Delhi routes, 28 per cent on Mumbai-Chennai route and 22 per cent between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The biggest drop, of 48 per cent, was witnessed on the Chennai to Mumbai route in the corresponding period.

This meant that an air ticket for an economy class travel between Mumbai and Bengaluru on July 2 was as low as Rs 900. Many travel websites are offering discounts and cashback offers as well to encourage sales, the study found. Airlines, including Go Air, Vistara, SpiceJet and Jet Airways, had announced ‘Mega Monsoon sale’ to encourage flight booking.

Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder, ixigo, said, “After a spike in fares over the last few weeks, this week, all major airlines are offering offers to attract travellers. Due to this, flight fares for many popular sectors have dropped considerably. Flights from New Delhi to Hyderabad showed a 24 per cent dip.” The trend the might continue till September, he said. “Bengaluru to Pune fliers will see a 36 per cent drop in fares and those going from Chennai to Mumbai will enjoy 48 per cent lower fare prices…” he said.

Manheer Singh Sethi, co-founder of travel website Travkart, said, “Hotels are next in queue to offer such discounts during monsoon. Travkart has witnessed an upsurge of 15-20 per cent in package bookings.”

