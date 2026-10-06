After airlines push back, Centre pauses Mumbai airport’s flight cut plan

The airport operator had told airlines it would cut 265 weekly international departures from Terminal 2 from October 25, to make room for domestic flights. (Express File Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Union government has put on hold a plan by Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to cut international departures from Terminal 2 by 33 per cent, after airlines pushed back against the move, sources said.

The decision came on Tuesday, the deadline the airport operator had set for airlines to choose which international flights they would give up from October 25.

At a meeting chaired by Union Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which runs CSMIA, to call another meeting of all stakeholders and draw up a fresh transition plan, according to those familiar with the matter. Airlines and industry bodies, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), attended the meeting.