Aircraft with 55 passengers overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport, probe ordered

A major accident was averted at Jabalpur airport Saturday after an Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board skidded off the runway, officials said.

There were no injuries to the crew or passengers and the passengers have safely disembarked, said Arun Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation. He added that the aircraft was involved in a runway excursion.

An Alliance Air spokesperson said, “Alliance Air aircraft shot off the runway by 10 m. We are grateful that all passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place – both pre- and post-flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident.”

The aircraft was involved in a runway excursion. (Express Photo)

“We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew has been de-rostered. A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,” the spokesperson added.