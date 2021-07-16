Maharashtra: Aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, one dead

A flight instructor was killed and a trainee was severely injured after an aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon city. Police and local authorities are on the spot.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation team is being rushed to the site.

“Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery,” he said in a tweet.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation in Maharashtra.