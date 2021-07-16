scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
Maharashtra: Aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, one dead

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation team is being rushed to the site.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 16, 2021 7:01:11 pm
Locals at the crash site.

A flight instructor was killed and a trainee was severely injured after an aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon city. Police and local authorities are on the spot.

“Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery,” he said in a tweet.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation in Maharashtra.

