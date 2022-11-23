Watch | World’s largest aircraft Airbus Beluga lands at Mumbai airport

The world’s largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, leaving passengers awestruck. This is the Super Transporter’s first appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Sharing pictures of the aircraft, airport officials took to Twitter and wrote, “Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.”

Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.

Many aviation enthusiasts also shared pictures of the Beluga on the microblogging website with excitement.

The aircraft, carrying aircraft parts and outsize cargo, draws attraction for its unique design that resembles a whale. The average length of the carrier is 56 metres and its height 17 metres. It was seen at the Kolkata airport on Sunday around 12.30 am when it landed for refuelling and crew rest.

Incidentally, Embraer E195-E2, the largest jet in the E2 family, had made its maiden visit to the Mumbai Airport on Sunday.