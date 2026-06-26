Airbag malfunction kills car dealer during vehicle inspection

The steering wheel airbag appears to have deployed on its own, and the plastic casing hit the victim’s neck, causing a fatal injury, police said. (Source: Magnific)

A 25-year-old car dealer died after the steering wheel airbag of a parked Honda car allegedly deployed unexpectedly, and its plastic casing struck him in the neck during a routine inspection in Mira Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Kashimira police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased, identified as Mohit Soni, a resident of Tiara Hills in Mira Road (East), was inspecting the Honda car (registration number MH01 AL 6301), which was parked on the roadside, when the incident occurred.

According to the police, a passerby noticed Soni sitting inside the vehicle with his T-shirt soaked in blood and alerted residents, who informed the police. A team from the Kashimira police station rushed to the spot, pulled him out of the vehicle, and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.