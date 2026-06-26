Airbag deploys in parked car, 25-year-old Mumbai man bleeds to death

A 25-year-old car dealer has died in Mumbai after the airbag in the steering wheel of a parked car deployed unexpectedly and its plastic casing struck him in the neck, police have said. Police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation. Mohit Soni, a resident of Tiara Hills in Mira Road (East), was inspecting the car parked on the roadside on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

According to the police, a passerby noticed Soni sitting inside the vehicle with his T-shirt soaked in blood and alerted residents of the area, who then informed the police. A team from Kashimira police station rushed to the spot, pulled Soni out of the vehicle, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.