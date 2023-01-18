Air quality still in ‘very poor’ category

Mumbai continued to record very poor air quality index (AQI) for the second day in a row on Tuesday. The AQI of Mumbai, recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), was 312 on Tuesday evening, in the ‘very poor’ category. Most areas in Mumbai recorded AQI readings above 300 on Tuesday.

Chembur recorded an AQI of 363, followed by 356 in Mazagaon, 319 in Andheri and 316 in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Colaba recorded an AQI of 308, followed by 273 in Bhandup and 162 in Malad. Worli and Borivali recorded AQI of 159 and 121, respectively. Navi Mumbai’s AQI reading was 368.

Earlier, between January 5 and 8, Mumbai had recorded AQI above 300 for four consecutive days, with the worst reading of 317 being recorded on January 7.

Over the last weekend, Mumbai’s AQI improved to reach the ‘moderate’ category. Experts have attributed the poor AQI to a drop in temperature as well as slow air-speed, and have stated that Mumbai will continue to record AQI readings between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category till the end of January.

“The mercury level has dropped below normal and due to cooler temperature, the air becomes heavy, for which the suspended particulate matter stay for longer hours, thus forming mist and smog, which eventually lead to poor AQI,” Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director of SAFAR, told The Indian Express.

Beig said the AQI may now improve only in February. “Till January end, the city will continue to record poor and very poor AQI. In case there is a wind reversal, the AQI may improve marginally, but long-term improvement is not possible before the first week of February,” said Beig. According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘good’, between 51-100 is termed as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed as ‘moderate’, 201-300 is termed as ‘poor’, 301-400 is termed as ‘very poor’ and beyond 400, AQI is labelled as ‘severe’.