Air quality poor, Mumbai to have air purifier towers

With Mumbai reporting poor air quality for sometime now, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install air purifier towers across the city along the lines of those in Delhi, Gurugram and Lucknow.

He directed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to make provision for the same in the BMC budget to be presented on February 4.

The move is the first major step taken by the state government to address Mumbai’s poor air quality index levels.

Mumbai’s air quality has consistently been in the poor or very poor category throughout January.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin, Mumbai on Thursday reported an overall AQI of 180, in the moderate category.