Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Air quality in Mumbai plunges further, dips to ‘poor’ category

According to the AQI readings obtained from the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's AQI was 215 on Wednesday afternoon, which falls in the ‘poor’ category.

In the previous week, Mumbai's AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category and earlier on November 6 (Sunday), the city's AQI was 128, which is labelled as ‘moderate’.

The air quality of Mumbai dropped to ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, after staying in the ‘moderate’ category for the past two weeks. Experts have attributed the drop in Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai to current weather conditions.

According to the AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘good’, between 51-100 is termed ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed ‘moderate’, 201-300 is termed ‘poor’, 301-400 is termed ‘very poor’ and beyond 400, AQI is labelled as ‘severe’.

Malad area in the western suburbs recorded the worst AQI of 276, followed by 242 in Mazgaon and 235 in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The AQI of Chembur was 228, followed by 218 in Colaba. Both Andheri and Borivali’s AQI readings were 208.

Bhandup in the eastern suburbs had the cleanest AQI of 90, followed by 104 in Worli.

Experts have attributed the drop in AQI of Mumbai to current weather conditions. “Following the western depression or low-pressure depression in the western winds in the northern part of India, a stagnant weather condition has developed in western India, due to which the wind speed has become very slow. Therefore, the suspended particulate matter is trapped in the lower atmosphere for a longer period, which is eventually affecting the AQI,” Dr Gufran Beig, senior scientist and founder project director at SAFAR, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Beig also said that till the end of winter, the AQI in Mumbai will oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. “The minimum temperature in Mumbai has also seen a significant drop, due to which there is a presence of mist and haze in the air, which is also a key factor behind the low AQI in the city. Once the air speed in the city increases, the AQI will also improve,” said Mahesh Palawat, climate expert and meteorologist from Skymet Weather Services.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:42:39 am
