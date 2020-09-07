Air quality in Mumbai deteriorates slightly as AQI reaches 100

On June 30, Mumbai recorded it’s best AQI for this year at 12. The AQI has been ranging between 17 and 29 in April and May. (Representational)

For the first time this monsoon, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city on Sunday reached 100, or moderate category. The city’s AQI, according to System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), has been under 50 since the lockdown began in March, with isolated days of ‘satisfactory’ AQI after partial relaxation in restrictions. SAFAR has forecast a similar AQI for Monday.

On June 30, Mumbai recorded it’s best AQI for this year at 12. The AQI has been ranging between 17 and 29 in April and May.

An AQI up to 50 is considered as good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 as moderate. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. If the AQI exceeds 500, it is considered a severe plus category.

On Sunday, a thin layer of haze was also reported across the city’s skyline, indicating a rise in air pollution. The city and its suburbs witnessed recurrent flashes of lightning and loud claps of thunder in the morning and afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mild thunderstorms and light rain in the city and its neighbouring areas over the coming week. According to its 24 hours forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness high humidity and maximum temperature around 33 degrees.

With no rainfall in the last couple of days, the maximum temperature in the city has been rising. On Sunday, the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, while its Colaba station recorded 33.5 degrees. The minimum temperature of 28 degrees and 28.6 degrees were recorded by the two observatories, respectively, which are three degrees above normal. High humidity at 87 per cent was recorded Sunday morning.

While July and August ended on above normal rainfall, September began with a break in the rain activity. Since September 1, light rain, below 20 mm, has been recorded. On Sunday, no rain was recorded at Colaba observatory, while Santacruz recorded 0.4 mm rain.

