Air quality drops to ‘poor’ in parts of Mumbai

WHILE MUMBAI’S overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at present is in the ‘moderate’ category, it dropped to ‘poor’ in certain parts of the city on Monday, as per readings by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘Good’, between 51-100 is termed as ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed as ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is termed as ‘Poor’, 301-400 is termed as ‘Very Poor’ and beyond 400 AQI is labelled as ‘Severe’.

AQI is measured by the level of PM 2.5 constituents, which are air particulate matters with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres. The PM 2.5 components comprise of burn residues, dust particles and components discharged from vehicular emissions.

While the overall AQI readings on Friday morning showed 173, which refers to ‘Moderate’, several pockets of the city continued to record a higher AQI.

Chembur’s AQI on Monday afternoon was 249, followed by Colaba’s AQI of 235. Bhandup recorded an AQI of 180 followed by Malad, which recorded an AQI of 169. Andheri and Borivli, recorded AQI of 169 and 128, respectively. Worli on Monday afternoon showed an AQI of 132, but its reading on Monday morning was above 200.

Incidentally, in the last two months, while several parts of Mumbai continued to record ‘Poor’ AQI, Worli’s AQI had remained in the ‘Good’ category on most days.Weather experts have attributed this dip in AQI to the fall in mercury levels. Dr Gufran Beig, senior scientist and founder project director of SAFAR, said that due to the decline in temperature, there has been a fall in wind speed.

The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius on Monday. The city’s temperature saw a marginal rise in the past one week and weather experts said the mercury level may drop again in the latter part of the week.

“As the temperature is droppung, the weather is in stagnant condition, due to which the wind speed is low. Therefore, the particulate matters remain suspended in the atmosphere for longer periods in the form of mist and haze, this eventually leads to poor AQI,” Beig told The Indian Express on Monday.

He added that areas in Mumbai that are experiencing poor AQI are also recording significant drop in temperature, especially during morning and evening hours. He said the city’s overall AQI will continue to oscillate between ‘Moderate’ and ‘Poor’ category till the end of January, after which it is expected to improve.