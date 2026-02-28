AQI 58: Mumbai’s air quality best since November 3 last year

In what has led to a visible improvement in the atmosphere and left citizens raving about clean air, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly to 58 on Saturday — its best since November 2025. Experts have attributed the sudden relief from haze and dust to the influx of strong winds from the seas.
Bringing much respite for citizens tackling mounting air pollution woes, Mumbai has been experiencing satisfactory AQI close to 50 — for the first time since November 2025 — over the past couple of days.
While the air quality had hovered up to 145 in the previous week, Mumbai started witnessing an improvement in air quality earlier this week with the overall AQI touching 93 on Wednesday. Between Thursday and Saturday, the AQI continued to improve with the AQI monitor reflecting 63 on Thursday, 54 on Friday and 58 on Saturday.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that of the 27 active stations on Saturday, the best air quality was recorded in Borivali East where the AQI touched 19, followed by 22 in Mulund. In fact, none of the AQI monitoring stations breached the 100 mark with nine of the 27 active stations registering AQI under 50 and 18 stations logging an AQI between 50-100.
For perspective, the CPCB regards AQI readings between 0 to 50 as good or safe, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.
The change in AQI has also led to improved visibility and clear sky, marking a change from the haze-shrouded atmosphere.
Speaking to The Indian Express, senior scientists and experts attributed the sudden improvement in air quality to the influx of strong westerly winds from the ocean, which has led to the dispersal of suspended pollutants.
Story continues below this ad
Gufran Beig, an atmospheric scientist and chair professor at National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS)-Indian Institute of Sciences (IISC), told The Indian Express, “Currently, the fast winds are coming from the ocean and blowing towards the land. The faster winds have led to dispersal of suspended dust particles, improving air quality. While generally there is a reversal in winds from day to night, the winds are consistent right now. The change in air quality will be felt across the western coast.”
According to Beig, the sudden wind rush from the seas is a result of the transition from the La Nina phenomenon to El Nino. “This is a period of transition where the La Nina is transitioning to El nino. With this transition, the colder water of the Pacific Ocean is changing to warmer water, which can play havoc on the winds. The change has caused an erratic situation which has led to faster wind speeds,” explained Beig.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More