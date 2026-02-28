AQI 58: Mumbai’s air quality best since November 3 last year

The change in AQI has also led to improved visibility and clear sky, marking a change from the haze-shrouded atmosphere. (Source: Express Archives)

In what has led to a visible improvement in the atmosphere and left citizens raving about clean air, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly to 58 on Saturday — its best since November 2025. Experts have attributed the sudden relief from haze and dust to the influx of strong winds from the seas.

Bringing much respite for citizens tackling mounting air pollution woes, Mumbai has been experiencing satisfactory AQI close to 50 — for the first time since November 2025 — over the past couple of days.

While the air quality had hovered up to 145 in the previous week, Mumbai started witnessing an improvement in air quality earlier this week with the overall AQI touching 93 on Wednesday. Between Thursday and Saturday, the AQI continued to improve with the AQI monitor reflecting 63 on Thursday, 54 on Friday and 58 on Saturday.