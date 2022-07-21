scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Air India flight diverted after cabin pressure loss; DGCA grounds crew, plane

The incident is the latest in a series of safety-related incidents faced by Indian airlines, particularly those pertaining to engineering issues.

Written by Pranav Mukul | Mumbai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 9:32:05 pm
Air India, indian expressThe regulator has grounded the aircraft and off-rostered the crew pending an investigation.(Representative File Image)

AN AIR India-operated Boeing 787 plane with around 260 people on board suffered cabin depressurisation on Thursday, while flying from Dubai to Kochi, according to official sources. The aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet when the issue occurred and saw oxygen masks being deployed with some of the passengers suffering nosebleeds, they said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident. The regulator has grounded the aircraft and off-rostered the crew pending an investigation.

Following the depressurisation, the pilots descended the aircraft to 10,000 feet. “The captain reported the pressurisation loss to the Air India Integrated Operations Control Centre, and diverted the flight to Mumbai,” a DGCA official said. There were 247 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement: “Flight AI 934 operating from Dubai to Cochin was diverted to Mumbai today due to a technical issue. The B787 aircraft landed safely at Mumbai at 1912 hrs with 247 passengers and crew. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to carry passengers from Mumbai to Kochi. The matter has been reported to the DGCA.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

The incident is the latest in a series of safety-related incidents faced by Indian airlines, particularly those pertaining to engineering issues. On Tuesday, GoFirst witnessed two engine malfunctions on different flights.

In the first incident, which happened early Tuesday, a Leh-bound flight from Mumbai diverted to Delhi after a fault was found in the right side power plant’s engine interface unit. In the second occurrence, the aircraft operating on the Srinagar-Delhi route turned back to its origin airport after the exhaust gas temperature went over limit.

More from Mumbai

Last week, several incidents were reported ranging from engine snags and burning smell in cabin to a bird entering the airplane cockpit. Low-cost airline SpiceJet saw at least eight incidents in less than a month, and the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline, saying it had “failed” to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement