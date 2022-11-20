scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

air india, mumbai news, indian express A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours. (File)

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a “technical issue”, the airline said.

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after the push back at 6.13 am owing to a “technical issue”, the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:36:03 pm
