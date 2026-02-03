Air India and IndiGo aircraft wings scrape while taxiing at Mumbai airport

The wings of an Air India aircraft and an IndiGo flight scraped against each other while taxiing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. No passengers were injured in the incident, and both aircraft were taken out of service for inspection. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reached the site soon after the incident.

Air India flight AI2732 was preparing to depart for Coimbatore, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 had just landed from Hyderabad. Both aircraft were moving slowly on the taxiway when the tips of their right wings came into contact.

Confirming the incident, Air India said in a statement, “Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip.”