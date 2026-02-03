Air India and IndiGo aircraft wings scrape while taxiing at Mumbai airport

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The wings of an Air India aircraft and an IndiGo flight scraped against each other while taxiing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. No passengers were injured in the incident, and both aircraft were taken out of service for inspection. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reached the site soon after the incident.
Air India flight AI2732 was preparing to depart for Coimbatore, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 had just landed from Hyderabad. Both aircraft were moving slowly on the taxiway when the tips of their right wings came into contact.
Confirming the incident, Air India said in a statement, “Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip.”
Following the incident, the Air India aircraft was grounded for technical checks, passengers were asked to disembark, and alternate arrangements were made for their onward journey.
IndiGo also confirmed the incident in a statement. “We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections.”
An inquiry into the incident is expected to be conducted by aviation authorities to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.
