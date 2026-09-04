Final traces of Air India erased from Nariman Point skyline to make way for new owner

The iconic Air India logo will now pave the way for new signage to reflect the name of the building’s new owner, the Government of Maharashtra. (Express photo)

Braving strong winds and heights, a team of eight labourers perched upon a metal scaffolding atop the 23-storey Air India building worked for hours to dismantle the airline’s red and yellow logo. The operation concluded on September 2 after six days of work, erasing the last bits of Air India from the Nariman Point skyline.

The iconic Air India logo will now pave the way for new signage to reflect the name of the building’s new owner, the Government of Maharashtra.

Earlier in June this year, the Maharashtra government took charge of the 56-year-old building after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed an agreement with Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) and completed a formal transfer of the landmark for Rs 1,601 crore.