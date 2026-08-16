Once home to JRD Tata bust, iconic Maharaja, Air India building to honour 106 Samyukta Maharashtra martyrs

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For decades, the Air India building at Nariman Point was synonymous with the airline’s identity, from the bust of JRD Tata and the iconic Maharaja mascot to its distinctive marble façade. Now, with the Maharashtra government having taken over the 105-metre, 23-storey landmark, the building is set to acquire a new identity — with the names of 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement proposed to be prominently displayed on its façade.
The transition is already under way. After taking over the building in June for Rs 1,601 crore, the state removed Air India signage from its façade, while the bust of JRD Tata was shifted to the airline’s Old Airport office in Kalina. The government has sanctioned Rs 181 crore for repairs and plans to retain the building’s external structure while reworking its interiors for government departments.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now directed the Chief Secretary to initiate the process of prominently displaying the names of the 106 martyrs on the façade of the newly acquired building. The move follows a request from Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.
The building is currently undergoing renovation, with administrative operations of the Maharashtra government expected to commence there shortly. Shelar, in his letter to Fadnavis, requested that the names of the 106 martyrs who lost their lives during the movement for the creation of Maharashtra be permanently displayed in a prominent and dignified manner near the main entrance.
In his letter, Shelar said the martyrs’ sacrifice had paved the way for the formation of Maharashtra and remained an indelible part of the state’s history.
“Maharashtra exists because of the sacrifices of these martyrs. Keeping their memory alive will inspire generations to come. It is our responsibility to give their sacrifice a place of honour on behalf of the government. Displaying the names of all 106 martyrs on the façade of the administrative building would be a true tribute to their sacrifice,” Shelar said.
The Air India building was conceived by JRD Tata as an iconic headquarters at Nariman Point and designed by American architect John Burgee. When it opened in the early 1970s, it was among the distinctive structures on Mumbai’s skyline. Its interiors were also designed around Air India’s identity, with thousands of artworks collected for the building over the years.
Following the transfer, the building is being prepared for its new role as a government administrative centre. PWD officials have said the external structure will not be changed, while the interiors will be redesigned according to the departments that are allotted space there. The government is also looking to restore the old elevators and escalators.
Fadnavis has taken a positive stance on Shelar’s proposal and directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary action. Shelar has also said the Directorate of Cultural Affairs would provide assistance to the concerned department, if required, to carry out the work.
The government is yet to finalise the design and details of the proposed display of the 106 names.
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