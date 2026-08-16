Once home to JRD Tata bust, iconic Maharaja, Air India building to honour 106 Samyukta Maharashtra martyrs

For decades, the Air India building at Nariman Point was synonymous with the airline’s identity, from the bust of JRD Tata and the iconic Maharaja mascot to its distinctive marble façade. Now, with the Maharashtra government having taken over the 105-metre, 23-storey landmark, the building is set to acquire a new identity — with the names of 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement proposed to be prominently displayed on its façade.

The transition is already under way. After taking over the building in June for Rs 1,601 crore, the state removed Air India signage from its façade, while the bust of JRD Tata was shifted to the airline’s Old Airport office in Kalina. The government has sanctioned Rs 181 crore for repairs and plans to retain the building’s external structure while reworking its interiors for government departments.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now directed the Chief Secretary to initiate the process of prominently displaying the names of the 106 martyrs on the façade of the newly acquired building. The move follows a request from Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.