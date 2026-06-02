Mumbai’s iconic Air India building at Nariman Point gets a new owner: Maharashtra Government

Once the agreement is signed, the government plans to complete internal renovations at the Air India building at Nariman Point within a year. (Express photo)

Mumbai’s iconic Air India building at Nariman Point, the 105-metre marble tower topped with Air India’s trademark centaur that has faced the Arabian Sea since 1974, is finally changing hands. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will sign the agreement with Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) on Monday, marking the formal transfer of the landmark to the Maharashtra government for Rs 1,601 crore.

The state has already transferred funds worth Rs 1,600 crore from the Finance department to the Public Works Department last month, setting the process in motion.

Once the agreement is signed, the government plans to complete internal renovations within a year. Several state offices, many operating out of rented premises across the city, will then be relocated here. The 23-storey sea-facing building offers around 46,470 square metres of space close to the Mantralaya. Following the major fire at the Maharashtra Mantralaya complex in 2012, a number of state government offices were scattered across different parts of the city, some far from the secretariat, with the state paying hefty rent for these premises. The Air India building’s acquisition will help consolidate many of these offices.