Air hostess falls off aircraft while closing door, seriously injured

An Air India (AI) air hostess was seriously injured on Monday after she fell off a Delhi-bound aircraft while closing its door at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

Harsha Lobo (52), who was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, suffered serious injuries to her back, chest and right leg. She fell on the tarmac at 6.10 am while locking the door of the aircraft, a Boeing 777-ER, which was preparing to operate flight AI 864.

According to airline officials, Lobo fell from the aircraft while trying to close door L5, located near the tail. A step-ladder had been attached to L5 for cleaners to exit the plane. She was closing the door after the ladder was removed, but slipped and fell through the gap. The airport’s medical staff escorted her to the terminal building, from where she was taken to the hospital.

In an official statement, the airline said, “Harsha Lobo is conscious. She fell while closing the door of B777 ER at 6.10 am. She has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. The matter is under investigation.”

Airport sources said the flight was delayed by almost an hour after the incident.

“The patient is suffering from right leg compound fracture, fracture in both heels and soft tissue injury in chest, abdomen and lower spine. She also suffered from a sprain in the neck (cervical spine),” said Dr Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer at the Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital.

On Monday, she underwent a surgery for fracture in the right leg. Doctors said an MRI and CT scan were also conducted. “She is under observation. We are yet to assess whether there is damage to her nerve and spine. But the nature of injuries is serious,” Patankar said.

The airline said it will pay her medical expenses, including the cost of surgery. “We will take care of her medical bills.

The airline would also continue to fund her monthly salary till she completely recovers. Meanwhile, we have launched an investigation into the incident. We will ask the ground support staff and cabin crew of what could have been the possible reason of her fall,” an airline official said.

Lobo lives with her husband and daughter at Santacruz. She is a senior crew member employed with the airline for more than 30 years. Her husband Mark Lobo said, “Her condition is stable right now. The heels of her feet have been damaged. As she has sustained a fracture in her right leg, it may take at least five to six weeks for her bones to heal. She is in pain right now and would remain in the Intensive Care Unit for a few more days.”

