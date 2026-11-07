Foreign airlines seek Centre’s clarity over Adani’s move to withdraw flights to 14 destinations

Foreign airlines have approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), seeking clarification on whether the Centre has approved the Adani Group-operated Mumbai airport’s proposal to temporarily withdraw flights to 14 international destinations from Terminal 2 (T2).

In a communication to MoCA Secretary Sameer Sinha, the Airline Operators Committee (AOC)-Mumbai said Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had denied historical slots to 11 Gulf-based carriers, citing a proposed reduction of five million passengers per annum (mppa) in the airport’s capacity from the Northern Summer Schedule 2027, which begins in late March. The affected airlines include Gulf Air, Riyadh Air, Air Arabia, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Flyadeal, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Jazeera Airways, SalamAir and Flynas.