Air ambulance lands safely in Mumbai after wheel falls off

An air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad landed safely at the Mumbai airport after its landing gear fell off. The plane was diverted to Mumbai after one of its wheels fell off and made a successful belly landing in Mumbai.

“On 06.05.2021, Jetserv Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL was operating Ambulance flight from Nagpur to Mumbai with a patient on board. During departing from Runway 32 at Nagpur Airport, a wheel of the aircraft separated and fell on the ground. Aircraft is in process of landing at Mumbai,” DG, Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar said.

Foam was put on the runway to safeguard against fire after the crew decided to do a belly landing, and not use the landing gear.

Apart from the crew, the plane had a patient and a doctor on board.

“We were really worried. The pilot was told how to do a belly landing and was jittery. By God’s grace, everything went off well. The operation went off for three hours,’’ saidDG Kumar.

The pilot of the aircraft, Keshari Singh, said he realised that the wheel had fallen and had to burn a lot of fuel before he landed. “I did a belly landing. I don’t know whether there is a damage to the runway or not. Have to check. I am thankful that all are safe,’’ Singh said.

This is a developing story.